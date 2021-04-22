The Ancient Gods But Doom 2016 - MYSTORY Nr30

The Ancient Gods But Doom 2016 - MYSTORY Nr30Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One In DoomHello World, Hello Viewers!KEYWORDS:The Ancient Gods but Snapmaps.Doom Eternal maps made in Snapmap.Best Doom custom maps Eternal style.Epic Snapmap custom maps.Snapmap underwater and trees jungle forest.PLAYLIST:TAGS:#doometernal, #theancientgods, #snapmap, #custom#custommaps, #doommaps, #dash#doom2016, #atmodepth_______________ VIDEO-BLOG-POST _______________The main text section of this text blog post starts here0:00 - THEANCIENTGODSHello World!Due to the release of Doom Eternals new Dlc “The Ancient Gods Part One” I decided to try to make some quality content showcasing be best Snapmaps from Doom 2016 that create, use or reimagine functions that are present in the new addon.Enjoy the video and post if you can.01:00 - DOOMETERNALI am warning you that this video is long and full with gameplay and some very creative creations like underwater areas and it features a quasi-forest in Doom.I am sure people will keep breaking Snapmap even more and when people do this they usually make epic stuff…Or break the internet.05:00 - DOOMSNAPMAPI am very happy about the fact that it was possible for creators to remake some epic functions and features used in the amazing Doom Eternal because they fit perfectly well with Doom 2016s gameplay.Some maps also feature boost dash functions. Other levels also come with even weirder functions but the dash is my favourite one in Snapmap.10:00 - NEWVIDEOThis new video and blog post is meant to serve some value and it features of course some music in the background.I will make more videos if you can give me feedback.15:00 - EPICGAMEThe amazing epic gameplay of The Ancient Gods inspired me to do such a video to see if it was also possible to deliver the feeling of the new Addon to Doom 2016 players for free.Doom rocks literally.20:00 - DOOMSLAYERId software is amazing for giving us these new features with brutal demons and lots of cool action in the new content.I am tuned to do my own playthrough of Doom Eternal and The Ancient Gods and the other new Dlcs that will be released in the future.Give me feedback and like and subscribe to me everywhere or don’t, I am still happy to be able to make this type of content.So yeet and tear until it is done.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section/ Personal StuffPersonal Extra Keywords:videogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियोगेम, משחקוידאוvideos, gamer, gameplay, newpost, channel, fun, entertainment, epic, weird, strange, independent, youtuber, content, gameing, exclusive, music, blogs, posts, story, mystoryAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)My Signature: My Short SignatureATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creativeBackup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups