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PEOPLE DON'T REALIZE 'QUITE HOW CLOSE' THE UKRAINE WAR IS TO BECOMING WORLD WAR III
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90 views • March 16, 2022
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says he doesn't think many people realize quite how close the war in Ukraine is to "spreading into World War Three".
"China is in fact backing Russia, and Russia has now reportedly asked it for help – military equipment, plus help to escape the sanctions," Mr Bolt said.
"The US simply can't allow that - can't allow China to help Russia win.
"Last night, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor and China's very top foreign affairs boss met in Rome over seven hours to - and we must hope - sort this out."
"China is in fact backing Russia, and Russia has now reportedly asked it for help – military equipment, plus help to escape the sanctions," Mr Bolt said.
"The US simply can't allow that - can't allow China to help Russia win.
"Last night, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor and China's very top foreign affairs boss met in Rome over seven hours to - and we must hope - sort this out."
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