J6 Capitol Police ALLOW Protesters to Enter Side Door – WILL BE USED IN COURT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New professionally edited video has emerged of police officers allowing protesters into the Upper West Terrace Doors of the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.
A trusted source exclusively released the video below to The Gateway Pundit. Tightly edited with markers and commentary narration, it is meant to be presented in court to defend Brady Knowlton and Patrick Montgomery. Both men are facing felony charges for “Obstruction of an Official Proceeding” on January 6th.
This new video will indisputably exonerate Brady Knowlton, Patrick Montgomery and all the rally-goers seen entering these doors by any reasonable jury or fair judge.