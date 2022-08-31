08/31/2022 Fay Fay Show: Wang Qishan’s Bank of China Gave Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-Kiu) Huge Loans To Buy London Real Estate

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gqz3e19
08/31/2022 Fay Fay Show: Under the control of Wang Qishan’s Tian Guoli, Bank of China gave Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-kiu) and Li Silian billions of pounds of loans to buy London real estate. Wang Jianlin is just a hapless guy who lost the supporters of the CCP leaders and had to hand over his properties and projects to Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-kiu) and Li Silian