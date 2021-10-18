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Injustice: State Trooper Rear Ends This Family At More Than 100 MPH - Family Charged
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30 views • October 18, 2021
Paige Hedquist was traveling at night with her five children in January when she was going to turn around in a driveway to head back in the opposite direction, but as soon as she attempted to make the turn, a Missouri State Trooper rammed into the back of her pickup truck at over 100 miles per hour destroying the truck, injuring Mrs. Hedquist and her children and sending the trooper's vehicle 300 yards down the road. To add insult to injury, Mrs. Hedquist is the one being charged and faces 15 days in jail, but the the Trooper seems to be cover by his thin blue line privilege. Here their story in this episode.
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