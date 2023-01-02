Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Generations of Mankind Will Talk About it - "The Victory of GOOD Over Evil"
181 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Vladimir Soloviev went to the front line again to join Apti Alutdinov's "Akhmat". At wrote:

"Our victory in this war will be celebrated not only by us. Many generations of mankind will talk about it for thousands of years as about the victory of good over evil. And the enemy once again sadly perplexed: "How is it again?!"

AKHMAT STRENGTH - RUSSIA IS GREAT - ALLAHU AKHBAR!

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket