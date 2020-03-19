© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dimming, Documentary Update ( Geoengineering Watch Dane Wigington )
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • March 19, 2020
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-film-preview/
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
What has happened to our once brilliant blue skies? How many have noticed the change? Why are skies now so often filled with the lingering, expanding, and sky covering remnants of jet aircraft dispersions?
Atmospheric particle testing has now conclusively proven that the lingering spreading jet aircraft trails are not just condensation as we have been told. Over 70 years ago global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet's life support systems and human health. What are the consequences of conducting these programs? Why aren’t scientists or official sources disclosing the ongoing climate engineering operations? Who is responsible for carrying out these programs?
“The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production, will provide answers and proof. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film.
Populations must be awakened to what is unfolding in our skies, the threat posed by global covert climate engineering operations cannot be overstated. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard, make every day count.
To keep up with the progress of the coming GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary film, please like and follow us on our new Facebook page THE DIMMING https://www.facebook.com/TheDimming/ Be sure to click the follow / following box (right by the "like" button), then click the “See First” option, as Geoengineeering Watch is being heavily censored on social media. Clicking the “See First” option is the only way to ensure you will see our post updates in your newsfeed.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
The Dimming: Groundbreaking Geoengineering Documentary Is In Production, 4+ minute trailer: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatch
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatchOrg
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-film-preview/
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
What has happened to our once brilliant blue skies? How many have noticed the change? Why are skies now so often filled with the lingering, expanding, and sky covering remnants of jet aircraft dispersions?
Atmospheric particle testing has now conclusively proven that the lingering spreading jet aircraft trails are not just condensation as we have been told. Over 70 years ago global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet's life support systems and human health. What are the consequences of conducting these programs? Why aren’t scientists or official sources disclosing the ongoing climate engineering operations? Who is responsible for carrying out these programs?
“The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production, will provide answers and proof. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film.
Populations must be awakened to what is unfolding in our skies, the threat posed by global covert climate engineering operations cannot be overstated. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard, make every day count.
To keep up with the progress of the coming GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary film, please like and follow us on our new Facebook page THE DIMMING https://www.facebook.com/TheDimming/ Be sure to click the follow / following box (right by the "like" button), then click the “See First” option, as Geoengineeering Watch is being heavily censored on social media. Clicking the “See First” option is the only way to ensure you will see our post updates in your newsfeed.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
The Dimming: Groundbreaking Geoengineering Documentary Is In Production, 4+ minute trailer: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatch
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatchOrg
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.