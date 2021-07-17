In South Africa Food Shortages Have Resulted In Massive Scale Looting In Durban

Wow! This is bad . . . what would I do, what would you do if in their situation? Its a million dollar question, we can easily give an answer while we are sitting at home, warm and dry and plenty of food in our tummy's. In my opinion this will come to each one of us, given time; already farmers are being paid to destroy their own crops for large sums of money in the US. Whose to say its not happening anywhere else to; they just want us so destitute and fully dependent on them, when they say jump we will say how high?