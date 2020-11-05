Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On US Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The introduction and legalization of "ballot harvesting," where operatives can collect and submit boxes of ballots without proof of identity, has thrown a huge monkey wrench into last night's presidential vote tally. States are wavering wildly as hundreds of thousands of votes are suddenly "discovered." Hillary Clinton's former lawyer is behind the mass legalization of this questionable process. Is this the worst run election in US history?