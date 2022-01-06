EP 2763-6PM CRIMINAL & CORRUPT FBI - THE BIDEN REGIME'S PERSONAL GESTAPO  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fewer voters now trust the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and many believe the agency is acting as President Joe Biden’s “personal Gestapo” – a reference to Adolf Hitler’s secret German police – new data from Rasmussen Reports has revealed.
In the stunning poll, forty-six percent of Likely U.S. voters said they have a favorable impression of the FBI, with just 15 percent claiming to have a Very Favorable view of the agency. That’s down from May 2020, when 60 percent had a favorable impression of the FBI.
Forty-seven percent now view the FBI unfavorably, with 26 percent admitting to a Very Unfavorable impression. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19738
Special Guest: Todd Engel has a bone to pick with the current Idaho leadership and he is not one to back down. After being falsely imprisoned by the federal government for almost five years, he knows how important the 10th Amendment is and how Idaho is losing its state sovereignty. Todd Engel is here to speak on how Idaho representatives are failing to uphold the Constitution, why he's decided to run against a big-corporation-backed opponent, and how he plans to put Idaho first. https://engelforidaho.com/ https://t.me/EngelForIdaho
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19738
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Show 24/7 Stream - Live At 8am-11am EST & 6pm-9pm EST
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ PeteLive.tv