© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DAN CRENSHAW'S GAY SUMMER BASH (SUMMER OF 1776)
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • June 27, 2021
Dan Crenshaw is having a really gay event this summer called the summer of 1776. I wouldn't mind the event so much if his promotional video wasn't so ridiculous and thirsty. Anyway, we found it funny.
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Our Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/URa8meaV
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Our Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/URa8meaV
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.