Shinzo Abe “assassination” CIA/Jesuit Theater: Yamagami’s Mommy Was A Moonie

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SPECIAL REPORT LINKS

* maternal grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was Prime Minister of Japan from 1957 to 1960

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi#Early_life_and_career

* 14 July 1960, Kishi (while in office) was repeatedly stabbed in the leg by Taisuke Aramaki, supposedly over treaties with the U.S. but real understanding of the attempted maiming is unknown

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi#Stabbing_incident





Shinzo Abe remembered for ‘great respect’ shown Catholic Church

By Nirmala Carvalho, 8 Jul 2022

https://cruxnow.com/church-in-asia/2022/07/shinzo-abe-remembered-for-great-respect-shown-catholic-church





* corbett no direct help but...

https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-abe-assassination





* connection to Moonies, Sun Myung Moon and the CIA (again, Corbett “misses” this)

Reverend Moon: Cult Leader, CIA Asset, and Bush Family Friend is Dead

Freepress.org: Speaking Truth to Power Since 1970

https://freepress.org/article/reverend-moon-cult-leader-cia-asset-and-bush-family-friend-dead





WTimes, Bushes Hail Rev. Moon

ConsortiumNews

http://www.consortiumnews.com/2009/100209.html





* how Vati-pedia describes:

Liberal Democratic Party (Japan)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_Democratic_Party_(Japan)





Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Mutual_Cooperation_and_Security_between_the_United_States_and_Japan





AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B $3.5B

By Reese Dunklin and Michael Rezendes

https://apnews.com/article/dab8261c68c93f24c0bfc1876518b3f6





DAVOS in the CATACOMBS: Klaus Schwab’s Secret Vatican Connection

TheRemnantVideo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwjeumh21xE&ab_channel=TheRemnantVideo





Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Resigns (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zlmP3v_h88&ab_channel=modchannel



