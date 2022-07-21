Shinzo Abe “assassination” CIA/Jesuit Theater: Yamagami’s Mommy Was A Moonie

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SPECIAL REPORT LINKS
* maternal grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was Prime Minister of Japan from 1957 to 1960
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi#Early_life_and_career
* 14 July 1960, Kishi (while in office) was repeatedly stabbed in the leg by Taisuke Aramaki, supposedly over treaties with the U.S. but real understanding of the attempted maiming is unknown
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi#Stabbing_incident
Shinzo Abe remembered for ‘great respect’ shown Catholic Church
By Nirmala Carvalho, 8 Jul 2022
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-asia/2022/07/shinzo-abe-remembered-for-great-respect-shown-catholic-church
* corbett no direct help but...
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-abe-assassination
* connection to Moonies, Sun Myung Moon and the CIA (again, Corbett “misses” this)
Reverend Moon: Cult Leader, CIA Asset, and Bush Family Friend is Dead
Freepress.org: Speaking Truth to Power Since 1970
https://freepress.org/article/reverend-moon-cult-leader-cia-asset-and-bush-family-friend-dead
WTimes, Bushes Hail Rev. Moon
ConsortiumNews
http://www.consortiumnews.com/2009/100209.html
* how Vati-pedia describes:
Liberal Democratic Party (Japan)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_Democratic_Party_(Japan)
Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Mutual_Cooperation_and_Security_between_the_United_States_and_Japan
AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B $3.5B
By Reese Dunklin and Michael Rezendes
https://apnews.com/article/dab8261c68c93f24c0bfc1876518b3f6
DAVOS in the CATACOMBS: Klaus Schwab’s Secret Vatican Connection
TheRemnantVideo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwjeumh21xE&ab_channel=TheRemnantVideo
Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Resigns (1960)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zlmP3v_h88&ab_channel=modchannel