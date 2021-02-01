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** TAX TIME IS HERE AGAIN, HOW MANY DEPENDENTS DO YOU HAVE? ** - Banned.Video - 31/Jan/2021
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110 views • February 01, 2021
** Classic: Do you have anyone dependent on you?
• 9.5 million Illegal Immigrants
• 1.1 million Crack Heads
• 3.4 million Unemployable Scroungers
• 80,000 Criminals in over 85 prisons
• 650 Idiots in Washington DC
• Federal Reserve
• 9.5 million Illegal Immigrants
• 1.1 million Crack Heads
• 3.4 million Unemployable Scroungers
• 80,000 Criminals in over 85 prisons
• 650 Idiots in Washington DC
• Federal Reserve
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