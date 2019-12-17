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Watermelon Farm in Nakon Phanom, Thailand and try of Cheese Bakery
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14 views • December 17, 2019
On the country site of Nakhon Phanom you can find a watermelon farm. Not only are they growing watermelons there but there is also a restaurant and a coffee shop located.
What a gorgeous combination. Follow us exploring this location. In connectino with the walk around the watermelon Farm we will show you some cheese bakery you can purchase at the coffee shop.
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
What a gorgeous combination. Follow us exploring this location. In connectino with the walk around the watermelon Farm we will show you some cheese bakery you can purchase at the coffee shop.
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
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