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"Elites" Normalize Vaxx Deaths: Media Says Baby Heart Defects Caused By Climate - evil, sick in the head criminals!
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160 views • November 18, 2021
"Elites" Normalize Vaxx Deaths: Media Says Baby Heart Defects Caused By Climate - evil, sick in the head criminals!
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is…you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! Also, people are depressed too. Depression and anxiety. Yep, that’s the cause.
Oh, and here’s another study they like: A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that very soon we’ll see an increase in babies born with congenital heart defects, and it’s because of…climate change!
How convenient. There’s a new set of problems coming that elites will say justifies giving them more power and more control over your life. And no, all these heart problems have nothing to do with that myocarditis-causing vaccine we’re forcing everyone to take.
source:
StewPeters.tv
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is…you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! Also, people are depressed too. Depression and anxiety. Yep, that’s the cause.
Oh, and here’s another study they like: A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that very soon we’ll see an increase in babies born with congenital heart defects, and it’s because of…climate change!
How convenient. There’s a new set of problems coming that elites will say justifies giving them more power and more control over your life. And no, all these heart problems have nothing to do with that myocarditis-causing vaccine we’re forcing everyone to take.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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