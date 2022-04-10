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Underground Tunnels
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656 views • April 10, 2022
Have you any idea how many underground tunnels there are around the planet?
These same tunnels may have a more nefarious purpose that would shock civilisation.
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Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update April 8th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background Music:
'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
These same tunnels may have a more nefarious purpose that would shock civilisation.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update April 8th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background Music:
'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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