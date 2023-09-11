ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 9/11/23 • New Mexico Governor Unconstitutionally Attempts to Ban Guns Under “Health Emergency”

WORLD AWAKENS AFTER NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR UNCONSTITUTIONALLY ATTEMPTS TO BAN GUNS UNDER “HEALTH EMERGENCY” — MEANWHILE, BIDEN FALLS FLAT ON HIS FACE AT G20! MUST-WATCHOn today's broadcast: Proud Boys leaders call Alex Jones LIVE from prison to tell their side of the story & blow the whistle on fed attempts to get them to LIE about Trump!

Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to learn how globalists are conquering the world and your MIND! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!





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URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

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