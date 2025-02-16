Forcible Displacement Across West Bank Camps





The Zionist occupation forces withdrew from the Far'a camp south of Tubas city after a siege that lasted more than 11 days. During this period, they displaced a large number of Palestinian residents, bulldozed the streets, destroyed the infrastructure, targeted citizens' homes and properties, and launched large-scale arrest campaigns.

Interview: One of the camp residents.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 12/02/2025

