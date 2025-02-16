Forcible Displacement Across West Bank Camps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces withdrew from the Far'a camp south of Tubas city after a siege that lasted more than 11 days. During this period, they displaced a large number of Palestinian residents, bulldozed the streets, destroyed the infrastructure, targeted citizens' homes and properties, and launched large-scale arrest campaigns.
Interview: One of the camp residents.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 12/02/2025
