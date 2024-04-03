Create New Account
THE CICADA APOCALYPSE 2024: What You NEED to know about THE COMING INVASION
WOODWARDTV
Published Yesterday

So, this is weird isn’t it folks? These special events all happening around the same time, I mean what more of a sign to do you want? Seasonal change, death and rebirth… these things are also big reminders of prophecy right? So when things calm down after these events is probably when you will start to see things change… probably in ways that weren't expected because otherwise you wouldn’t need a sign, you wouldn’t need a reminder. So, unexpected changes in our lives could be what we are going to be facing this year.


eclipse 2024april 8thcicada apocalypse 2024cicada woodward tvcicadaggedonbug invasioncicada invasionbugpocalypsewoodward tvcomet 2024

