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Memology 102: US Satanic LGBTQIA+ In California, Satire Becomes Reality..[11.10.2021]
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40 views • October 11, 2021
'LGBTQIA+: We comming for your Children...!'
Babylon Bee, a site known for creating satire articles based on current or recent events, is becoming a prophet of sorts. Their "satire" might as well be visions of the future.
77,412 views Oct 11, 2021
Memology 102
217K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tndDk_ZEK8E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Babylon Bee, a site known for creating satire articles based on current or recent events, is becoming a prophet of sorts. Their "satire" might as well be visions of the future.
77,412 views Oct 11, 2021
Memology 102
217K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tndDk_ZEK8E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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