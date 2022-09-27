Create New Account
Dr. Jane Ruby Show:: Great Reset Underway: Prepare For Dangerous Food Shortages
Tanjerea
Published 2 months ago |

Dr. Jane takes a closer look at the food shortage and supply chain crisis that is being set up by our own government, the mystery fires destroying American food manufacturing plants, and features a Dr. Jane Ruby Show premier of the amazing documentary, “Shortage” and the show concludes with an interview of Clayton. Llewellen, the patriotic American who created Heaven’s Harvest and sponsored the film. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

