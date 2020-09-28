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Globalist United Nations climate change elite are trying to come to a state near you through the IMF then take your resources and assets
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131 views • September 28, 2020
Globalist run united nations elite are using every trick in the book to take control of our sovereign rights and future by hijacking the Covid-19 virus for their Great Reset brainwashing young kids just listen to how delusional they have become so they kill 3/4 of the world population so the remaining 1/4 can enjoy utopia with a one world government with corrupt IMF officials they are all sick in the head.
webtv.un.org
webtv.un.org
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