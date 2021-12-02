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If you want a Future of Tyranny Keep Complying – The New “Normal” is creeping in.
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10 views • December 02, 2021
ICONOCLAST one to one - with Melissa Ciummei
“This video it's been deleted everywhere, even from my Facebook page, and I've been restricted. not sure why the reasons; the only thing I can think of is that everything she says, is the truth and they are trying to cover up all of this”. - .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Irene Capone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xskTZHJ7MNA
“This video it's been deleted everywhere, even from my Facebook page, and I've been restricted. not sure why the reasons; the only thing I can think of is that everything she says, is the truth and they are trying to cover up all of this”. - .
.
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Irene Capone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xskTZHJ7MNA
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