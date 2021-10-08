Oaths and Dangerous Ideologies from 6/27/2021

Tonight we discuss oaths, pledges and words used by the influential and the power players that directly affect everyone’s life to one degree or another and even your basic right to survival.

All information is for Educational Purposes only and all credit goes to the producers of the content.

In the U.S. Members of the U.S. Military, Our Elected Political Representatives, Law Enforcement both Local, State and Federal take oaths that they swear to in order to perform the duty or their job. Even lawyers, doctors other professions swear an oath.

Civic and Social Organizations take oaths and pledges also.

Is what we are about to review a threat to the human race’s future or is just a conspiracy theory. The meme itself that has been shared around social media is false, only in relation to the statements came from the book COVID-19: The Great Reset written by Klaus Schwab Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Thierry Malleret.

The WEF that consists of some of the wealthiest and influential people in the world claim they intend to save the world, like their associates Dr Fauci, Bill Gates, and others, along with the head of governments who are invited to attend their gatherings in Davos Switzerland.

But when we look into the bases for the statement the Conspiracy Theory Label no longer applies.

In 1977, The Club of Rome commissioned Cyrus Vance, Jimmy Carter's Secretary of State, to write The Global 2000 Report to the President: entitled “Global 2000 Report To The President Volume I - Declassified Plan To Depopulate U.S. by 100 Million.

Is Communist China Involved? Why would the U.S. and Communist China be involved with each other to create a Virus as a Bio Weapon if they are both competing for World Domination? Who is the real enemy that is being targeted? Is it you and me?

Former Texas Congressman George Herbert Walker Bush in 1969 advocates for the creation of a virus to control population in "Third" World Countries. FYI: Fauci joined the government in 1968.

That is the same Bush that went on to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador to Communist China and President Nixon then Head of the CIA under President Ford before he became Vice President and then U.S. President. Did I forget to mention he also had the First U.N Summit as Ambassador in I believe it was 1972?

Useless Eaters goes back even before the Nazi Eugenics Program, to HG Wells of "War of the World" that coined the term in his books long before there were Nazi's.

The videos we chose on the subject from questions about the virus to Gen Miley purging Our Military to be "Woke" and this was months before the Afghanistan Disgrace!

Deliberately inflicted Food Shortages!

Engineering the Human Race to Create Smaller People!

Needles in every arm from an Unapproved Jab, the can kill people!

British Pilots Dropping Dead after Jabbed!

Wide Open Border!

Whose Government Is This, and the Importance of the First and Second Amendments.