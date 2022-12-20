Doctors Admit Autopsies Prove Covid Injections Deadly

Alex Jones breaks down the evidence of autopsies, originally opposed by criminal Dr. Anthony Fauci, prove the lethality of Covid injections pushed by the
medical tyranny globalist controlled government.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.