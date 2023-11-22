General Flynn | 11 Urgent Updates + The FINAL LAP to SAVE AMERICA!!! China’s Gold Holdings 10X More Than They Say? Rock Running for President? Why Is Javier Milei A WEF Member? IMF Releases the Digital Currency Handbook For World's Central Banks?
UPDATE #1 - China | "China's Gold Holdings Are 10X What They Say They Are. At the Moment America Says It Has 8,000 Tons of Gold & China Says It Has 2,000 Tons. In 2007 China Overtook South Africa to Become the World's Largest Gold Producer. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3wp69z-china-chinas-gold-holdings-are-10x-what-they-say-they-are..html
Dutch Central Bank Admits It Has Prepared for a New Gold Standard - READ - https://www.gainesvillecoins.com/blog/dutch-central-bank-admits-prepared-new-gold-standard
IMF Releases Digital Currency Handbook For World's Central Banks - READ - https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/imf-releases-digital-currency-handbook-worlds-central-banks
UPDATE #2 - Yuval Noah Harari | "The Very Big Revolution Which Is Coming Very Quickly, Will Be When the AI Revolution Meets & Merges With the Biotech Revolution & Goes Under the Skin." China / Russia Team Up, False Prophet Shows & Euphrates Dries Up? Rev 16:12-14 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3wutxd-yuval-noah-harari-the-very-big-revolution-which-is.html
UPDATE #3 - Palestine | Why Is China Involved In a "Strategic Partnership" w/ Palestine? | Hamas, Gen Chapter 6, Matthew Chapter 24:37, Rev 16: 12-14 + Why Did China & Russia Team Up & the False Prophet Show Up When the Euphrates River Dried Up? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3wk5be-palestine-why-is-china-involved-in-a-strategic-partnership-with-palestine-.html
UPDATE #4 - China | Why Did San Fran Clean Up for Xi Jinjing? Why Did Apple's Cook, Black Rock's Larry Fink & Elon Musk Take Photos w/ China's Xi? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3wl274-china-why-did-san-fran-clean-up-for-xi-jinjing.html
UPDATE #5 - CBDCs | "If CBDCs Are to Be Successful, CBDCs Could Not Be Fragmented National Propositions. At the IMF We Are Working Hard On the Concept of a Global CBDC Platform." - Kristalina Georgieva (6/23/2023) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3w510y-cbdcs-if-cbdcs-are-to-be-successful-cbdcs-could-not-be.html
UPDATE #6 - Javier Milei | Why Is Javier Milei Listed As A Member On the World Economic Forum Website? Visit the Website HERE: https://www.weforum.org/people/javier-gerardo-milei/
UPDATE #7 - Global Health Certification Network | Is the World Health Organization Rolling Out Global Health Certificates NOW?! "Ideally COVID Makes Surveillance Go Under the Skin." - Yuval Noah Harari + "This Looks Like the MARK OF THE BEAST." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3w69up-global-health-certification-network-.html
