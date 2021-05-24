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Nurse Rachel Celler Exposes vaccines for what they are: A Satanic Religion[24.05.2021]
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120 views • May 24, 2021
Nurse Rachel Celler, exposes vaccines for what they really are: part of a Satanic religion.
By The Phaser | May 24, 2021
http://thephaser.com/2021/05/nurse-exposes-vaccines-for-what-they-are-satanic-religion/
The Forensic Nurse - @CellerRachel
Exposing medical crime one misdiagnosis at a time. Helping people reverse Dis-ease naturally at home.
theforensicnurse.org Medlem siden oktober 2019
https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
Rachel Celler, RN - 11.3K subscribers
Joined Oct 10, 2019
111,826 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65xnUPniWBpSGWCPtqLh1Q
NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOR EVERYONE
The Global healthcare system is a beast system that has enslaved the minds of people to its primitive ideas and methods offering endless medical testing and no solutions. The corruption has been happening on a global scale to suppress the truth about cures and healing from the beginning.
I review cases from around the world and the common theme is always vaccine injury and misdiagnosis. I offer solutions and the most sophisticated information so that you can take authority over your own health and reverse disease naturally at home.
http://theforensicnurse.org/
The Forensic Nurse @CellerRachel · 5. maj 2021
Satanic shots: Exposed
Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple.
https://rumble.com/vg8qyl-satanic-shots.html
Source:
Original title: WARNING: IT'S ALIVE!?!
SGT Report
104551 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQs6yVhQMGns/
By The Phaser | May 24, 2021
http://thephaser.com/2021/05/nurse-exposes-vaccines-for-what-they-are-satanic-religion/
The Forensic Nurse - @CellerRachel
Exposing medical crime one misdiagnosis at a time. Helping people reverse Dis-ease naturally at home.
theforensicnurse.org Medlem siden oktober 2019
https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
Rachel Celler, RN - 11.3K subscribers
Joined Oct 10, 2019
111,826 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65xnUPniWBpSGWCPtqLh1Q
NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOR EVERYONE
The Global healthcare system is a beast system that has enslaved the minds of people to its primitive ideas and methods offering endless medical testing and no solutions. The corruption has been happening on a global scale to suppress the truth about cures and healing from the beginning.
I review cases from around the world and the common theme is always vaccine injury and misdiagnosis. I offer solutions and the most sophisticated information so that you can take authority over your own health and reverse disease naturally at home.
http://theforensicnurse.org/
The Forensic Nurse @CellerRachel · 5. maj 2021
Satanic shots: Exposed
Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple.
https://rumble.com/vg8qyl-satanic-shots.html
Source:
Original title: WARNING: IT'S ALIVE!?!
SGT Report
104551 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQs6yVhQMGns/
Keywords
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