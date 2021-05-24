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Nurse Rachel Celler Exposes vaccines for what they are: A Satanic Religion[24.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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120 views • May 24, 2021
Nurse Rachel Celler, exposes vaccines for what they really are: part of a Satanic religion.
By The Phaser | May 24, 2021
http://thephaser.com/2021/05/nurse-exposes-vaccines-for-what-they-are-satanic-religion/

The Forensic Nurse - @CellerRachel
Exposing medical crime one misdiagnosis at a time. Helping people reverse Dis-ease naturally at home.
theforensicnurse.org Medlem siden oktober 2019
https://twitter.com/CellerRachel

Rachel Celler, RN - 11.3K subscribers
Joined Oct 10, 2019
111,826 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65xnUPniWBpSGWCPtqLh1Q

NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOR EVERYONE
The Global healthcare system is a beast system that has enslaved the minds of people to its primitive ideas and methods offering endless medical testing and no solutions. The corruption has been happening on a global scale to suppress the truth about cures and healing from the beginning.

I review cases from around the world and the common theme is always vaccine injury and misdiagnosis. I offer solutions and the most sophisticated information so that you can take authority over your own health and reverse disease naturally at home.
http://theforensicnurse.org/

The Forensic Nurse @CellerRachel · 5. maj 2021
Satanic shots: Exposed
Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple.
https://rumble.com/vg8qyl-satanic-shots.html

Source:
Original title: WARNING: IT'S ALIVE!?!
SGT Report
104551 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQs6yVhQMGns/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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