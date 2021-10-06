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LIGHT VS DARK FEMININE THROUGH THE AGES
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21 views • October 06, 2021
Over time, the societal perception of what is acceptable always changes…
I’ve found it so interesting how what is expected of men and women also changes - and like a pendulum always swings to the opposite side.
The “light feminine” used to be so pedestaled in women - they were praised for being caring, mothers, nurturing etc.
Then when feminism took over, the “dark feminine’” or, the woman who embraced more of her powerful side, took over the pedestal.
Ideally, we want to be able to embrace all sides of ourselves, without judging. And from there, CHOOSING what feels most aligned with out souls.
To hear more about light vs dark feminine check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VW1I0KcHaPE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
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I’ve found it so interesting how what is expected of men and women also changes - and like a pendulum always swings to the opposite side.
The “light feminine” used to be so pedestaled in women - they were praised for being caring, mothers, nurturing etc.
Then when feminism took over, the “dark feminine’” or, the woman who embraced more of her powerful side, took over the pedestal.
Ideally, we want to be able to embrace all sides of ourselves, without judging. And from there, CHOOSING what feels most aligned with out souls.
To hear more about light vs dark feminine check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VW1I0KcHaPE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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