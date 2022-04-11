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Battle for Mariupol in final stage with Russian forces taking the city
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184 views • April 11, 2022
RT. 4-09-2022
The battle for Mariupol appears to have reached its final stage, as increasingly more territory seems to be coming under the control of Russian forces and their Donbass allies
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10d7w5-battle-for-mariupol-in-final-stage-with-russian-forces-taking-the-city.html
The battle for Mariupol appears to have reached its final stage, as increasingly more territory seems to be coming under the control of Russian forces and their Donbass allies
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10d7w5-battle-for-mariupol-in-final-stage-with-russian-forces-taking-the-city.html
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