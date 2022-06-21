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WATER HAS MEMORY [CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION]
Sources used:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UasDBhI6hL1P/
TERRAIN THE FILM BY ANDREW KAUFMAN, M.D.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fi9RdltMBzKi/
DR. TOM COWAN ON WHY CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION
https://youtu.be/Dr4RN2D2Iy0
Human Heart, Cosmic Heart
Free DRM Free Audiobook: https://t.me/c/1614757092/7636
Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18dIErWB5MHHypMTOXGp969-va9uyktGs/view?usp=sharing
A Doctor's Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease
https://www.audible.com/pd/Human-Heart-Cosmic-Heart-Audiobook/B01M9FQYJB?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp&shareTest=TestShare
What is Structured Water?
https://thewellnessenterprise.com/what-is-structured-water/
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