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WATER HAS MEMORY [CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION]
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WATER HAS MEMORY [CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION]


Sources used:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UasDBhI6hL1P/


TERRAIN THE FILM BY ANDREW KAUFMAN, M.D.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fi9RdltMBzKi/


DR. TOM COWAN ON WHY CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION

https://youtu.be/Dr4RN2D2Iy0


Human Heart, Cosmic Heart

Free DRM Free Audiobook: https://t.me/c/1614757092/7636

Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18dIErWB5MHHypMTOXGp969-va9uyktGs/view?usp=sharing


A Doctor's Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

https://www.audible.com/pd/Human-Heart-Cosmic-Heart-Audiobook/B01M9FQYJB?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp&shareTest=TestShare


What is Structured Water?

https://thewellnessenterprise.com/what-is-structured-water/


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