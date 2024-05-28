Create New Account
'I Asked You A Simple Question': Clay Higgins Grills Energy Secretary Granholm
Published 21 hours ago

'I Asked You A Simple Question': Clay Higgins Grills Energy Secretary Granholm On LNG Export Pause  |  Forbes Breaking News . During a House Oversight Committee hearing last week, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) attempts to get answers about the pause in issuing permits for drilling natural gas. 

Keywords
granholmrep clay higginssec energynatural gas drilling

