Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RUSSIA BLOWS UP "GERMAN" LEOPARD TANK ON 9/23!! NATO ARTICLE 5 & FULL ON WW3 ON PAPER ABOUT TO START!!?? - BIDEN EXEC ORDER 14008, CUTS OFF GIANT CHUNKS OF U.S. LAND FROM CITIZENS!!! LOOK IT UP!!
channel image
Grafted In The Vine
843 Subscribers
338 views
Published 15 hours ago

Moscow, destroyed a tank with German crew - Last hourhttps://newsrnd.com/life/2023-09-23-moscow--destroyed-a-tank-with-german-crew---last-hour.B1EA9wnJT.html



Russian Forces Destroy Leopard Tank with German Crew En Route to Ukraine

https://frontierindia.com/briefs/russian-forces-destroy-leopard-tank-with-german-crew-en-route-to-ukraine/


‘New world order’ vs ‘empire of lies’: key takeaways from Lavrov’s UN speech

https://www.rt.com/russia/583450-lavrov-un-speech-empire-lies/


Biden Executive Order 14008, Real Life Hunger Game, 30X30 Program

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JxI-j1szZ4


Report: Zelensky Asks ‘Spirit Cooking’ Occult Artist Marina Abramović to Be Ambassador for Ukraine

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/09/23/report-zelensky-asks-spirit-cooking-occult-artist-marina-abramovic-to-be-ambassador-for-ukraine/


COVID vaccine rollout snarled by insurance denials, canceled appointments

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/09/23/covid-vaccine-insurance-denials-cancellations/70918394007/


Stocks Are Nosediving. Here's How Far They Could Fall.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/stocks-are-nosediving-here-s-how-far-they-could-fall/ar-AA1h3ucg


Biden Raises Concern After Repeating Same Story Twice 'Word for Word' Within Minutes

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-raises-concern-after-repeating-same-story-twice-word-for-word-within-minutes/ar-AA1h4ih2?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=574d098259dd404eb2c67964204a3a2e&ei=12




________________________________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]



Keywords
truthscriptureearthquakesthe holy spiritfirst fruitsprophecy newsnew revelationsthe fatherthe sontransfiguration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket