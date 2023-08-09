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Communist CDC boss happily pushing VAXX poison injections
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394 views • August 09, 2023

Non-stop bullshit from the new CDC director.
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Babies should get new RSV shot, CDC says
"Infants should get a new drug to protect them against a respiratory virus that sends tens of thousands of American children to the hospital each year, U.S. health officials said Thursday. An infection with RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. There are no vaccines for babies yet so the new drug, a lab-made antibody that helps the immune system fight off the virus, is expected to fill a critical need."
https://6abcDOTcom/rsv-babies-baby-cdc-shot/13594689/
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"President Joe Biden intends to appoint Dr. Mandy Cohen to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House confirmed exclusively to CNN, succeeding Dr. Rochelle Walensky in the critical public health role as the agency grapples with challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic. “Dr. Cohen is one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track-record protecting Americans’ health and safety,” Biden said in statement shared first with CNN. And as Cohen takes on what’s become an increasingly politicized role at the CDC, Biden heralded her capacity to work across the aisle."
https://www.cnnDOTcom/2023/06/16/politics/dr-mandy-cohen-cdc-director/index.html
###
Pfizer Ready to Put More Poison Into the Children
https://t.me/RealWorldNewsChannel/26875

What a surprise another Jew....what a cohencidence...NOT.

Mirrored - bootcamp

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