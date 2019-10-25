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25Oct19 Trading FreeSpeech for Safe Spaces
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15 views • October 25, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:10:31 New poll shows a majority of people want to gut free speech, free press and kill the 1st Amendment to protect feelings
*00:38:40 The role of the UN’s Convention on Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in the James Younger case and the destruction of parental rights in general
*01:37:57 Robert Barnes on what will happen to Roger Stone, General Flynn & Julian Assange — the Deep State’s most-wanted list
*00:55:54 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on what “high crimes and misdemeanors” means
*01:08:01 Electoral College: How the Constitution Says It Should Work (Hint: We’re NOT Following It)
*00:31:37 Politics before profits — Dick’s CEO wants to run for President after destroying his company’s profits
*00:10:31 New poll shows a majority of people want to gut free speech, free press and kill the 1st Amendment to protect feelings
*00:38:40 The role of the UN’s Convention on Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in the James Younger case and the destruction of parental rights in general
*01:37:57 Robert Barnes on what will happen to Roger Stone, General Flynn & Julian Assange — the Deep State’s most-wanted list
*00:55:54 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on what “high crimes and misdemeanors” means
*01:08:01 Electoral College: How the Constitution Says It Should Work (Hint: We’re NOT Following It)
*00:31:37 Politics before profits — Dick’s CEO wants to run for President after destroying his company’s profits
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