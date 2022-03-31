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Vote for Conservative Voice John Fillmore. Arizona Aug 2nd, 2022
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Born in rural Idaho and raised with six siblings in Southern Utah until his 10th year when the family moved to Boston with his widowed mother, John learned the value of hard work, teamwork, and perseverance very early in life. His first job was when he was 11 years old, after school, he sold Newspapers on the streets of Boston. Throughout his high school years, he worked full-time evenings in the factories. After high school, John enlisted in the Army in 1969 for three years and served honorably during the Vietnam war. John was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and served in the 50th Legislature for Arizona when at the height of the recession we had to cut our budgets by BILLIONS. He worked hard to help accomplish this. His committee assignments were; Appropriations, Education, and Employment & Regulatory Affairs. John earned high ranks as a strict fiscal conservative, he was rated A+ as an NRA Conservative., He was awarded high ratings from the Goldwater Institute
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