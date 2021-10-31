VACCINES IN OUR FOOD SUPPLY !

Normally if a country such as America is infiltrated and its food supply (GMO’s, BPA’s, vaccines, etc.), water supply (fracking, BPA’s, fluoride, etc.) and air supply (chemtrails, stratospheric aerosol injection, geoengineering, etc..) are taken over, you would expect them to pull out their many guns and eradicate the enemy.

However in this war “the real war on freedom" there are no invading troops to point guns at.

Remember... the communist infiltration of America began back in the 1940’s, they’ve had almost 80 years to prepare for this (as shown in previous newsletters).

Instead the enemy uses lies about an "invisible" threat that was never isolated and has never been found and then they backed it all up with a weaponized test that means absolutely nothing (as shown in previous newsletters).

When the people submit to the big lies, whether they know the truth or not, those lies will be used as their chains and the chains of all future generations.

At that point its like the people are on their knees just hoping and praying that the state will let them go back to the way things were before... maybe if we kiss their boots for another year and a half... ha!

But the avalanche of disinformation just keeps coming because this is the time in history that the ruling class has been waiting for.

Those lies are what justify the destruction of freedom and the enslavement of humanity and they will go into the history books just like all the other lies have, and they will be played on all forms of mass media just like every other lie the govern – mental system has ever told.

This is how they will TRY to conquer 330 million Americans who are heavily armed.

There counting on one thing... a psychological tactic used to immobilize its prey.

A scam that has been used by tyrants throughout history... creating terror and then promising you safety in exchange for your freedoms.

So when they say they are doing everything possible to protect you from the endless invisible threats and paying you money for your compliance... its all in the hopes that the people won’t rise up against them.

And when they do rise up don’t expect the media to tell you about it... they don’t want to create any martyr’s or any hero’s... they will lie until the system is brought down because that’s what its there for!

THE LAST GREAT WARS ARE BEING FOUGHT IN THE MINDS OF MEN