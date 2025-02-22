BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
469) Cyrus Parsa (RIP) – "AI: The Plan to Invade Humanity"
415 views • 2 months ago

Source – ime channel; May 11th, 2022.

AI_The Plan To Invade Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZVIpCp0iVj0u


Cyrus Parsa RIP:

https://jellyfish.news/cyrus-parsa-brilliant-author-found-dead/

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/1iv1fky/cyrus_a_parsa_found_dead_with_gunshot_wound_to/


What was their plan? Why is every human being special? What was the Pentagon and CIA not disclosing to the public?


This Sci-Fi movie created a chain of reaction with the Pentagon, CIA and world governments with its release on April 24, 2020. Within 3 days of its release, the Pentagon, for the first time in our history, confirmed and verified that we have had off-world alien technology land on earth.. This Sci-Fi movie is based on true events. Watch this thought provoking, alternative universe film that is based on Cyrus A Parsa, of The AI Organization's secret R & D on UFO's and Aliens.


The Aliens had a plan with their Quantum Crafts to colonize earth without the inhabitants realizing that they were being invaded. One day they come, one day they go, takes only two days to span 100 years to invade in our dimension through AI technology. Yet, their plans are exposed, as the Creator has another plan.


More videos about Cyrus Parsa on this channel:

— Smartphone Mind Control by Cyrus Parsa (2021): https://rumble.com/v6bixzs-smartphone-mind-control-by-cyrus-parsa.html

Full interview:

— October 2021 | The FLOE Show 11 - Artificial Intelligence: existential threat to humanity with Cyrus Parsa : https://rumble.com/voaht3-the-floe-show-episode-11.html


The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT.


Recommended:

The AI Organization channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theaiorganization5901

— Full Film: AI The Plan To Invade Humanity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyTp3UIPjKM&list=PLCWJFL3p7yfAhbRUCq7kO5IlRXw85aJ_w


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

humanityaidangerripcyrus parsa
