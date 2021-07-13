SINCE WHEN HAS ANY VACCINE REPEATEDLY MADE PEOPLE SICK LIKE THIS AND BEEN SAFE AND EFFECTIVE ?

Passed out and half dead 7 hours after the jab. Went to the hospital. No help from them. Looks like she was sent home to die. I wonder if she died after making the video? So effective you need booster jabs and the unvaccinated are just humming along. If we are the problem why are you guys getting the kill shot and are so sick? Just sayin....I bet the flu is going to be back big time this year. The fools will be rushing to Walmart and CVS to get their fluthanasia (I just made that up so everyone will know when someone else steals it) shots.



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