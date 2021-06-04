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MARK STOLK ~ "Exorcism, Secret Egypt Atlantis History, Mind Powers & E. T. Control" [Age Of Truth TV]
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36 views • June 04, 2021
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Fascinating, eye-opening in-depth table-talk conversation between MARK STOLK, Dutch Author, Researcher, Historian, Lecturer, Public Speaker and Artist and Age Of Truth TV Presenter, Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander:
"Exorcism, Secret Egypt Atlantis History, Mind Powers & E.T. Control" .
To find a deeper understanding of our difficult and challenging times and the great planetary changes that are currently going on and will come to pass, all due to new galactic and universal alignments, a thorough understanding of his-story and her story (which is the story of our planet earth) are essential. Many important and interesting topics re discussed in this two-hour Age Of Truth TV interview with MARK STOLK, who will dive deep and coherently into the great hidden esoteric secrets and mysteries of our world. We travel back to the time before the Great Flood, to the Golden Age of men, and to the great disaster that followed it that disconnected the majority of the human race from its universal connections. This still influence us and our culture today.
This journey, based on a thorough understanding of natural laws and solar mechanics, will lead us into a deeper understanding of Ancient Egypt, the pyramids, the growing- and hollow earth theory, giants, the human genetic mix-up, masonic symbology, religion, exocism and so much more. It will also bring us back to our time and to the great universal shift and the new gateway of evolutionary permission that is opening up right now.
MARK STOLK WEBSITE:
http://www.markstolk.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Fascinating, eye-opening in-depth table-talk conversation between MARK STOLK, Dutch Author, Researcher, Historian, Lecturer, Public Speaker and Artist and Age Of Truth TV Presenter, Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander:
"Exorcism, Secret Egypt Atlantis History, Mind Powers & E.T. Control" .
To find a deeper understanding of our difficult and challenging times and the great planetary changes that are currently going on and will come to pass, all due to new galactic and universal alignments, a thorough understanding of his-story and her story (which is the story of our planet earth) are essential. Many important and interesting topics re discussed in this two-hour Age Of Truth TV interview with MARK STOLK, who will dive deep and coherently into the great hidden esoteric secrets and mysteries of our world. We travel back to the time before the Great Flood, to the Golden Age of men, and to the great disaster that followed it that disconnected the majority of the human race from its universal connections. This still influence us and our culture today.
This journey, based on a thorough understanding of natural laws and solar mechanics, will lead us into a deeper understanding of Ancient Egypt, the pyramids, the growing- and hollow earth theory, giants, the human genetic mix-up, masonic symbology, religion, exocism and so much more. It will also bring us back to our time and to the great universal shift and the new gateway of evolutionary permission that is opening up right now.
MARK STOLK WEBSITE:
http://www.markstolk.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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