Pastor Larry is Back | Wiles of the Devil

Exposing Satan's Wiles in Spiritual Warfare
Pastor Larry is BACK with a powerful spiritual warfare series! 🔥
Ephesians 6:10-18 (KJV): Put on the WHOLE armour of God to stand against the devil’s wiles. Our fight isn’t against flesh & blood, but unseen spiritual forces. Beware false prophets (Matt 7:15) — wolves in sheep’s clothing pushing the broad way to destruction. Only the strait & narrow gate leads to life, and few find it.Stay alert, stay close to Jesus, and walk the narrow path! New episodes weekly — don’t miss it! 🙏 #SpiritualWarfare #KJV #NarrowGate