The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

“…A Celtic legend narrates of a magical chess game played by King Arthur and his knight Owen. As soon as the parties began to move the pieces made of gold, a hot battle broke out between their armies, with the side of the winning player overcoming the other army. Finally, Arthur grabbed the pieces and squeezed them so hard that they turned into dust and the battle ceased…”





Did King Arthur's legendary advisor and magician Merlin put a spell on those golden pieces or perhaps on the chess board? Was this legend just a tall tale with no basis in reality whatsoever? I note that, the various legends of King Arthur and the knights of the round table, even those regarding the holy grail, do seem to resonate with the historical record of the game of chess. According to some students of history, the playing of chess has been used from ancient times to manipulate people and circumstances through dark magick.





Here's a listing of some of the resources that went into this study.





Origin of Chess - by Pooja Bhatia

https://www.esamskriti.com/e/Culture/Indian-Culture/Origin-of-chess-aka-Chaturanga-1.aspx





Chessmen and Chess - by Charles K. Wilkinson

https://www.jstor.org/stable/3257111





Using Chess for Divination

https://jackofwandstarot.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/using-chess-for-divination/





The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly P. Hall

https://sacred-texts.com/eso/sta/sta31.htm





Esotericism of the Game of Chess Related to Freemasonry - By William Steve Burkle

http://www.freemasons-freemasonry.com/esotericism_chess.html





The Meaning of Mosaic Pavement (Checkered Tile) In Freemasonry

https://masonicfind.com/the-checkered-tile-in-freemasonry





Enochian Chess of the Golden Dawn - Book (PDF) - by Chris Zalewski

https://www.labirintoermetico.com/06Numerologia_Cabala/Zalewski-Enochian-Chess-of-the-Golden-Dawn.pdf





Enochian Chess - by Rummah

https://medium.com/@RummahK/enochian-chess-b8c4ca0622ec





Enochian Chess (Wiki)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enochian_chess





Rosicrucian Chess: Being a manual of Enochian Chess - by Dr. Steve Nichols

https://www.amazon.com/Rosicrucian-Chess-Being-manual-Enochian/dp/1906958785/ref=pd_sim_d_sccl_2_1/141-1520542-2303019





Quaternity Chess: A Game that is more than a Game - by Nina Sorokina

https://www.quaternity-chess.com/single-post/2020/01/18/a-game-that-is-more-than-a-game-1





Clock Shavings - by Tracy Twyman

https://www.clockshavings.com/





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessAgeioInsights.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com