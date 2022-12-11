TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Part 3 of 3. How can Speech be Censored in a real Woke World? Nov. 27.

Truth vs. NEW$ 3rd of 3 parts. (27 Nov. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.
Paul Craig Roberts bemoans the loss of faith in Freedom of Speech,
where some 51.8% allegedly were for reinstating Trump but 48.2% were
opposed, when it should have been around 90$ in favor!
I suspect the 48.2% was manufactured by trolls and bots, but there are good reasons for concern.
Stew Peter's "Died Suddenly" has made a tremendous breakthrough with the public, where more and more are becoming aware of the monstrous hoax to which they and their loved ones have been subjected.
Disney has been shaken by the losses it is enduring for going "woke".
And
Fetzer's False Flags & Conspiracies 2022 Conference will take place this Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4. Something you don't want to miss, with 24 speakers and 26 presentations you can watch over the next six months!
