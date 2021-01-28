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Sleepy Joe is Not Our President: Part Deux
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520 views • January 28, 2021
In this episode I discuss more evidence that Sleepy Joe is not the President of the US. I also discuss getting off of the Tech Platforms that hate you and want to silence you as well as a National Guard cut saying that the transition was for military power.
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