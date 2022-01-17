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At the Reclaim The Line rally for freedom and children's health at the NSW-Qld border Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, 15 Jan, 2022. Part 2.
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61 views • January 17, 2022
At the Reclaim The Line rally for freedom and children's health. Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 15th January 2022.
Kelly Abeleven and Jason Bradshaw of The Children's Health Defense Australia both give excellent speeches. A short interview with Jason at the end of the video.
Roobs' Flyers is so proud to be a part of the Australian Chapter of The Children's Health Defense, they have featured heavily in our flyers and content from the US chapter was used in the Original Shit Files, the pre cursor to Roobs' Flyers.
On behalf of freedom loving people everywhere I would like to thank Jason and Kelly and the Children's Health Defense for everything you do. You truly are defenders of freedom.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Kelly Abeleven and Jason Bradshaw of The Children's Health Defense Australia both give excellent speeches. A short interview with Jason at the end of the video.
Roobs' Flyers is so proud to be a part of the Australian Chapter of The Children's Health Defense, they have featured heavily in our flyers and content from the US chapter was used in the Original Shit Files, the pre cursor to Roobs' Flyers.
On behalf of freedom loving people everywhere I would like to thank Jason and Kelly and the Children's Health Defense for everything you do. You truly are defenders of freedom.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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