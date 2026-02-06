BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
WAS ‘AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH’ A VERY CONVENIENT LIE?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
159 views • 1 day ago

Jefferey looks back at the 20-year legacy of “An Inconvenient Truth” highlighting long-standing factual disputes, court rulings on bias, and how climate narratives have been used to justify sweeping policies. Hear new research on polar bears, natural climate cycles, and the emerging risks of AI-engineered viruses—raising questions about which threats are real and which are manufactured through narrative.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
