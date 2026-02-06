WAS ‘AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH’ A VERY CONVENIENT LIE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey looks back at the 20-year legacy of “An Inconvenient Truth” highlighting long-standing factual disputes, court rulings on bias, and how climate narratives have been used to justify sweeping policies. Hear new research on polar bears, natural climate cycles, and the emerging risks of AI-engineered viruses—raising questions about which threats are real and which are manufactured through narrative.