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Mary Holland: Media Lying about Massive Peaceful Protests in Berlin
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53 views • September 03, 2020
Polly Tommey catches up with attorney Mary Holland about the highly successful Berlin protests as well as the work of Robert F Kennedy Jr and Child Health Defense at https://childrenshealthdefense.org
For more from Polly Tommey, please visit the Vaxxed TV channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwZDSEpPvE398OLazdituKQ
For more from Polly Tommey, please visit the Vaxxed TV channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwZDSEpPvE398OLazdituKQ
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