CCP Launches a Currency War Against America as Part of Its “Extinction of the White People Plan”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Miles posted a Getter video in the midnight of April 4, 2021, disclosing that during Chinese people’s traditional holiday – Qing Ming Jie (the Tomb-Sweeping Day), the CCP was scared of people memorizing their families because it would reveal the real number of deaths caused by the CCP virus. More importantly, he disclosed that the CCP launched a currency war against the U.S., which is part of its “Extinction of the White People Plan”.