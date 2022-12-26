The Protests of NFSC Show Everyone That Communism and the Chinese Are Different

https://gnews.org/articles/624141
Summary：12/13/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 24: The protest of NFSC was supported by American citizens passing by. One gentleman says that you, the Chinese people, must resist the regime by yourselves. Another says your protests show everyone that communism and the Chinese are different
