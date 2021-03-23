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Cowardly sheeple ruined the world complying with the big LIErus.
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140 views • March 23, 2021
Over a year of this bullshit and dumb sheeple believed it from the fucking TeleVitz. In reality there is a big fat nothing, except the slave muzzle wearing and retarded rules that are there just to dehumanize and humiliate.
However now there will be 💀 due to retards taking their 🐑💉.
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nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
However now there will be 💀 due to retards taking their 🐑💉.
Shared from and subscribe to:
nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
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