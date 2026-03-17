Pakistan's Air Force's Strikes on targets in Afghanistan

Pakistan publishes footage of its air force's strikes on targets in Afghanistan.

Adding this from Yesterday: 400 dead in Pakistan strike on Kabul, Afghanistan hospital

Afghan officials say a Pakistani strike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, killing around 400 people and injuring about 250 more.

Rescue teams are still pulling bodies from the site as fires burn through the building, with fears the death toll could rise further.

Earlier, Pakistan claimed the operation targeted military and “terrorist” sites.

Adding, more from today, not posting video, but here's description:

Pakistan rejects Kabul hospital strike claims — state media

Pakistan’s state broadcaster said recent airstrikes targeted “ammunition depots” and military infrastructure in Afghanistan, rejecting Taliban claims that a rehabilitation hospital was hit.

According to Pakistan TV, strikes in Kabul and Nangarhar destroyed “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage,” with footage showing secondary explosions.

The outlet cited security sources as dismissing statements by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as “absurd,” while saying multiple Taliban military sites were successfully struck.